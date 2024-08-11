MAPLE, Linda Robinson



Linda Robinson Maple was a vibrant soul who embraced life with love, care, thoughtfulness, and loyalty. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love for life was evident when you met her. She had a passion for travel. Her nickname was "Linda Go". On the morning of August 6, 2024, she embarked on her final journey, a non-stop flight, first class, to Heaven.



She was met by her mother, Dorthy Allen Champion; father, Henry Champion; sisters, Pasty Robertson and Virginia Tallent; daughter, Tina Robinsonand her husband, Earl Maple.



Linda's love and care extended to her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa McClure; son-in-law, Rusty McClure; daughter, Traci Robinson; daughter-in-law, Mary Roberts; sister, Janet Morgan and brother-in-law, Allen Morgan; grandchildren, Jamie, Roger, Tabitha (Dain), Charles, Tarryn (Jamie), Tia (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Josh, Victoria, Wyatt, Caden, Maddox, Caleb, Anna, Allie, Charlie, James, Bria, Corban, Cora, and Caroline; great-great-grandchildren, Jonah and Lillian, many nieces and nephews; and countless wonderful friends. Her love and memories will continue to live on in their hearts.



She owned Ace Pawn Shop in Lithia Spring before trying retirement. She was used to being busy and retirement didn't work. She then spent the next 17 years as a Bear Builder at Arbor Place Mall's Build a Bear workshop.



Instead of flowers, she requests that you have a drink for her, place a bet on 13 in roulette, or donate to the charity of your choice in her honor.



Per her wishes, there will not be a viewing, but the family will hold a celebration of her life in September.



Messages of condolences may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com