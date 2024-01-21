Mallory, Jane

MALLORY (Williamson), Jane



Jane Williamson Mallory, died peacefully with her family surrounding her at 2:29 PM, on January 18, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward A. Mallory Jr.; and her parents, J. Carl Williamson Sr. and Willie Mae Williamson. She is survived by three brothers, J. Carl Jr. (Susan Williamson), Robert (Lynne Williamson), Joe (Becky Williamson); and five daughters, Patti (Clayton Jones), Micki (Barry Temples), Anne (Bernie Poteat), Lynn (Dale Humphries), Nancy Jo (Ray Feeler); thirteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mallory was born on January 10, 1935, in Carrollton, GA. She graduated from Carrollton High School, where she was the first homecoming queen and drum major. She went on to graduate from Piedmont School of Nursing and started her career working at Georgia Baptist Hospital and several private physicians' offices over the years. She resided in Dunwoody, where her children were raised. She was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church and sang with the choir. She loved having lunch with her friends, shopping at the Dollar Tree, Belk's, Kohls, and many other stores. She absolutely loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or to the Music Department at Dunwoody United Methodist Church in memory of Jane. A celebration of Jane's Life will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Dunwoody United Methodist with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.





