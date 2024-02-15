LYONS, Jacqueline J.



Mrs. Jacqueline J. "Jackie" Lyons, age 96, died February 9, 2024. Jackie was a resident of St. George Village in Roswell, GA, since its opening in November 2005. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 16, 1927 to John Carl Bucheral and Ann Veronica (Shroka) Bucheral.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Daniel W. Lyons; and by her brother, Leroy Bucheral, and their parents. She is survived by her children, Danette and Terry Shaw of Ashburn, VA, Gina and Josh Leichtung of Miramar, FL, Daniel D. and Monita Lyons of Hong Kong, and Rory and Jeanne Lyons of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Kevin and Denise Shaw, Brian and Christina Shaw, Kelly Shaw and her husband, Travis Little, Josh Leichtung III, Ric Leichtung, Michaela Lyons, Shawn Lyons, and Riley and Kathleen Lyons; great-grandchildren, Vera, Remi and Coco Shaw, and Jackson Shaw.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA. Interment will be on Monday, February 19, 2024 at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Peter Chanel Church, 11330 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. Checks should be made out to St. Peter Chanel Church, with the words "St. Vincent de Paul (J. Lyons)" written on the memo line.



