Luella Roark Losey, 79, died peacefully April 23, 2024, in Belmont, MA. Luella was predeceased by her parents, Mary Wilma (Carty) Roark and Herman Roark; as well as her beloved son, Geoffrey Losey. Luella is survived by her daughter, Heather Losey; son-in-law, David Ehmann; and three granddaughters Caroline, Erin, and Theresa, of Lexington, MA.



Luella was born and raised in Kentucky and Ohio, and after receiving her B.A. and M.Ed. from UK (Go Cats!), she taught middle and high school science. Luella lived in Sandy Springs, GA, for more than 40 years, where she was a devout member of Sandy Springs UMC, always singing in the choir. Her last years were spent near her daughter, Heather, in Massachusetts.



Always putting others before herself, Luella displayed tremendous strength through many trials, yet she was always positive, kind, and fiercely independent despite living with Multiple Sclerosis. A Celebration of Life for Luella will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 2 PM, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs, GA, and she will be interred in Arlington Memorial Park alongside her son, Geoffrey.



