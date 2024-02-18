Little, Nancy

LITTLE (Young), Nancy Elizabeth



Nancy Elizabeth (Young) Little passed away peacefully at the age of 92, February 5, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Nancy was born December 17, 1931, in Memphis, TN, to Mary Francis Mauldin and Howard Alexander Young; and is survived by her daughters, Diane E. Moore and spouse, Bruce Kaufman of Atlanta, GA, Sharon M. Little and spouse, Charles Williams of Santa Fe, NM; and sons, Wm. David Little and spouse, Helena of Malibu, CA, and their children, Lindsey Little and Henry Little; and Steven A. Little of Jonesboro, GA, and former spouse, Angela Cadena, and their children, Emily Cadena, Lauren Little and Sophia Little. Her memory will be etched in our hearts forever. Funeral will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from Noon – 2 PM, at Tara Garden Chapel Funeral Home.



