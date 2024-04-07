LIACKOS, Stephen



Stephen Nicholas Liackos, 91, of Dacula passed away from mesothelioma on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 11, 1932, Steve was the son of the late Nicholas and Demetra (Malliaros) Liackos. He is survived and loved by his wife of 52 years, Angeline Liackos; daughters, Stephanie Knisely (Kristopher) and Nicole Whalen (Donald); grandchildren, Kristopher, Nicholas, Evia, Denis, Amélie, and Arianna; sister, Kiki (Peter) Theokas; and nephews, Nicholas and Gregory.



Steve graduated from Lowell Tech after serving as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War and had a distinguished career in managing and consulting for plastics manufacturing plants across the country. Proud of his Greek heritage, he gave back to his community as a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, AHEPA, Laconian Society, and Rotary Club, among other organizations. A devout Christian, quiet, optimistic, hard-working, patient, gentle, funny, humble, lover of music and golf - Steve was truly loved by all.



All services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta on April 10, 2024. Viewing at 10:00 AM; Funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Philothea Church in Watkinsville or the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta. Funeral arrangements overseen by H.M. Patterson and Son Funeral Directors Oglethorpe Hill.



