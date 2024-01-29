Obituaries

LARKIN, Louise H.

Louise H. Larkin entered into rest on January 25, 2024. Requiem Mass Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11 AM, St. Paul Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd. SW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Pauline Samuel, Officiating. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing today from 1 to 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com




