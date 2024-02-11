KINNEY, Dorothy Faye Hayes



Dorothy "Dot" Faye Hayes Kinney was born on May 14, 1926, in Greensboro, Georgia, and passed away in Zephyrhills, Florida on February 2, 2024.



Dorothy was an Army Wife who accompanied her husband LTC Howard D Kinney Jr., on both stateside assignments to Fort Campbell, KY, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Monroe, VA, and overseas assignments to Okinawa, Japan, and Bogota, Colombia. Dot was club champion on numerous occasions for the ladies golf groups in Ft. Bragg, NC, Bogota, Colombia, and Ft. McPherson, GA. She had three holes-in-one, and was a much better golfer than either her husband, Howard, or her son, Dreher. She spoke Spanish and thoroughly enjoyed her overseas time in both Japan and Colombia.



She will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery in plot 64 4452 with "Kin" (Howard).



Dot is survived by her son, LTC, SF, US Army Retired H. Dreher Kinney Ill and wife, Maria Lucia of Dade City, FL; and daughter, Patricia Lynne Crawford and husband, Robert of Houston, TX; and third generation US Army Paratrooper grandson, Chantz Faulkner and wife, Jada of Alamogordo, NM; granddaughter, Cari Crawford of Houston, TX; step-grandson, Daniel de la Guardia of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Dreher Kinney of Knoxville, TN; husband, LTC Howard D. Kinney Jr. of Atlanta, GA; and as the oldest surviving sibling, her parents and eight brothers and sisters.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com