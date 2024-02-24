KING, Woodrow



Born in Rock Falls, Illinois, Woody attended Rock Falls High School where he met his wife of 63 years, Peggy. Woody was the son of Loraine and Wilson King and proudly spent his early years working with his brothers on the family grain and cattle farm.



Woody graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics and was a member of AGR Fraternity. Woody also served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years.



Woody's career began as a retail store manager for Sears Roebuck in Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. After leaving Sears Woody owned and operated a John Deere dealership in Elizabeth Illinois. In 1986 Woody and Peggy moved the family to Georgia where Woody worked at Gold Kist as an area retail store manager, and they made metro-Atlanta their home.



Woody also graduated from auctioneering school and enjoyed having the opportunity to use his auctioneering skills to help several non-profit groups raise funds over the years.



For forty-seven years Woody was an active and unassuming member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was selfless with his time helping countless people and was grateful for the support he received in return.



Woody was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and enjoyed and treasured all his many supportive friends. Through his long and courageous battle with cancer it was still very important to him to maintain his connections with all his friends.



Woody is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Kalah Martre and her husband Gerard of Johns Creek, GA; his son, Woody King and his wife Michelle of Marietta, GA; his grandchildren, Wil, Victoria, and Natalie King; his brother Jay P. King and his wife Chris of Rock Falls, Il; and his cousin, Betsy Martin of Glenville, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother, David O. King; his nephews, David King and Michael King.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday March 2 at 11AM at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection located at 4814 Paper Mill Road SE, Marietta, GA 30067.



If you wish, a memorial can be sent to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection with the designation of LCR Promise Garden, LCR Music Program, or Must Ministries.



