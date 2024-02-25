KAY (Bailey), Myra Lynn



Myra Lynn Bailey Kay, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away on January 27, 2024, following a sudden and brief battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Eberly and Jennifer Self; sons-in-law, Jim Eberly and Eric Self; and grandchildren, Olivia Calatrava, Noah and Sunny Eberly, and Adrienne and Claire Self; and sister, Beverley Bailey, who will all miss her tremendously. A graveside service at Decatur Cemetery and celebration of life will be held in March.



