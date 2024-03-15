Jones, Dolores

JONES (Kwiatkowski), Dolores Elizabeth "Dee"



Dolores "Dee" Jones passed away on January 25, 2024, in Ponte Vedra, FL, at the age of 79. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Dee spent over 20 years working at Eastern Airlines and as a mortgage banker for Home Bank in Atlanta, Georgia before retiring to Florida. She enjoyed traveling, fashion, and fine dining, and will be deeply missed by her two sons, Kirk Markham of Atlanta, GA, and Lonnie M. Hubbard II of Seattle, WA; as well as other family and friends. Honoring her wish, a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at the St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek, GA. Cremation entrusted to the St. John Family Funeral Home of St. Augustine, FL.



