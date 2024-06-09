Obituaries

Jackson, Louise Espy

2 hours ago

ESPY JACKSON, Louise

Ms. Louise B. Espy Jackson of Decatur, GA, entered into rest on June 2, 2024. Celebration of Life Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 am, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road NW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www. murraybrothersfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

