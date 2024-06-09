Jackson, Louise Espy

ESPY JACKSON, Louise



Ms. Louise B. Espy Jackson of Decatur, GA, entered into rest on June 2, 2024. Celebration of Life Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 am, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road NW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www. murraybrothersfh.com.





