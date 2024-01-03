HERNDON, Betty Duvall



Mrs. Betty Duvall Herndon, 92, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 28, 2023, at a Marietta healthcare facility, with her son at her bedside. Mrs. Herndon was originally from Floyd County, where she was raised in the Everett Springs community.



Mrs. Herndon was preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. Herndon of Marietta; father, Arthur Spurgeon Duvall; mother, Emma Irene Hardman Duvall; sisters, Lucille Clark, Bonnie Woods, Vivian Warren and Elene King; brothers, Harlan Duvall, Alvin Duvall, Roy Duvall, Archie Duvall; and (infant) Eugene Duvall.



Mrs. Herndon is survived by her son, Steve (Sandy) Herndon of Marietta; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Neal, Jay (Sarah) Herndon, all of Marietta; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Charlee Neal of Marietta; brother-in-law, Buddy (Sara) Herndon of Adairsville; and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews also survive.



Following her graduation from Armuchee High School, Betty moved to Atlanta where she began a career in banking and real estate, and at about age 40 fulfilled her ambition to pursue a career as an artist which she enjoyed for over 50 years.



Betty was a joyful person and loved her family and especially children. She loved the pursuit of developing her skills and expression through her artwork. Betty is deeply missed by all who knew her.



Arrangements through Marietta Funeral Home.



