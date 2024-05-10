HASTINGS, Gil



Funeral Services for Gil Hastings will be held Saturday, May 11, 2023, 11 AM at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs, followed by a brief inurnment service in the Columbarium at the church. There will be a reception at the church afterward.



Mr. Hastings passed away peacefully at the age of 90, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth R. "Betsy" Hastings, of Sandy Springs; his three children and their families: daughter, Sydney Dalman (Jeff) of Woodstock; sons, Gib Hastings (Kelly) of Marietta and Ned Hastings (Andee) of Marietta; four grandchildren; and three great-grandsons; as well as five nieces and nephews and their families.



Gilbert Cook Hastings, Jr. was born December 9, 1933, in Meridian, MS to G.C. Hastings and Frances Sellars Hastings. A younger brother, Earl Sellars Hastings, was born in August 1935. Gil graduated from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, MS, in 1950, after which he attended Mississippi State University on a football scholarship. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1960. He spent most of his stint in Washington, D.C., where he occasionally served in the Ceremonial Honor Guard.



Gil and Betsy were married on February 14, 1959, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on Peachtree Street in Buckhead. The family moved to Sandy Springs in 1965 and joined Mount Vernon Presbyterian in 1974. Gil was an active member of the church, serving as an Elder, on the Session Committee, teaching Sunday School, and serving in Men's Ministry.



Gil served several seasons in the 1960s and early 70s as a referee for SEC Football. He was a member and Past President of the Northside Chapter of Kiwanis Club, a proud member of the Mississippi State "M" Club, a member of the Atlanta Track Club, coached Pop Warner Football and YMCA soccer, and mentored dozens of adults and young people in athletics and Christian devotion.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, in honor of Gil's dog Banjo.



