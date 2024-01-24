HASSETT, Stephen David



Stephen David Hassett,, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on January 18, 2024, at the age of 62. Steve was born on May 5, 1961 to James Patrick Hassett and the late Rhoda Berk Hassett, and raised in Port Washington, NY.



Steve graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and received an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He had a career as a software executive and led several software companies.



In 2011, his book, The Risk Premium Factor: A New Model for Understanding the Volatile Forces that Drive Stock Prices was published. Steve was active in the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). He was on the TAG Leadership Council, focused on FinTech, and was particularly proud of his work with TAG Connect. Steve was an avid reader and member of the Hummer book club.



A loving husband and father, Steve took great pleasure in family trips to St. Simons Island and Lake Oconee, as well as longer, international trips for business and pleasure. For 30 years, Steve led a group of Braves fans who held season tickets. He was honored at Truist Park for his longterm participation in support of the Braves.



Preceded in death by his mother, and younger brother, Matthew Xavier Hassett, Steve is survived by his wife, Anne Mobley Hassett; daughters, Sarah Mobley Hassett and Charlotte Lawton Hassett of Atlanta; his father, James Hassett and wife, Dora of Atlanta; his sister, Jill Hassett of Vero Beach, Florida; and several cousins.



The funeral service will be Friday, January 26, 2024, at 2:30 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30308, with a reception to follow in Ellis Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Steve's name to the American Cancer Society.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com