HARRIS, Mynelle Grove



Mynelle Grove Harris of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully on December 20, 2023, at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a strong faith and a kindness that touched the lives of all that knew her.



Mynelle was born at Emory University Hospital on May 12, 1926, to Adlai Shipley Grove and Mynelle Blue Grove. She was a proud Atlanta native, with family dating back several generations. She graduated from North Fulton High School in 1943 and Agnes Scott College in 1947. During her college years, she was voted sweetheart of Sigma Chi at Georgia Tech. In 1947, she married George Leighton Harris, Jr., and they built a beautiful family, welcoming Lynda (1948), George, III (1951) and Keith (1952). She was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years, including many years in the Gene Wilson Sunday School class. Mynelle served in many civic organizations during her lifetime, including Treasurer of the Atlanta Debutante Club, Atlanta Junior League, past member of the Atlanta Symphony, Treasurer of Egleston Auxiliary, member of Assets Ltd Investment Club, President at Hillside and a Distinguished member of The Rose Garden Club.



Over the last 15 years, Mynelle was a resident at Lenbrook, where she was loved by all. She was an avid reader, played bridge, enjoyed spending time with friends and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. As the matriarch, she took great pride in her family, always bringing a warm smile to every occasion.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leighton Harris, Jr; father, Adlai Shipley Grove; mother, Mynelle Blue Grove; son, George Leighton Harris, III; son, Keith Grove Harris; son-in-law, Joel Justin Griffin; and her granddaughter, Joy Elizabeth Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Harris Griffin; daughters-in-law, Karen Harris and Valerie Ralston; grandchildren, Allison Griffin Bittel (Phil), Benjamin Harris (Liz), Lindsay Griffin Sexson, Andrew Harris (Rachel), Scott Harris, Hannah Gunter (Ethan); and her great-grandchildren, Griffin Bittel, Leighton Bittel, Olivia Harris, William Harris, Isaac Harris, Eliana Harris, Juliet Harris, Adaline Sexson and Collins Gunter.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice Atlanta (Barbara and Ella) and her amazing caregivers over the last several years, Cynthia, Anitra, Diane and Gloria.



The family will receive friends and family at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mynelle Harris, to Visiting Nurse Health System/Hospice Atlanta (www.vnhs.org) 5775 Glenridge Rd., Suite E 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Hillside, Inc. (https://hside.org/support-hillside/) 690 Courtney Drive, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30306.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com