Harkins, Frances

For the past 13 years, Frances Allen Harkins, enjoyed her many friends and engaging in activities at Mt. Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs. On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, she was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed away. She was 99.



Frances Felder, a third generation Atlantan, was born on September 5, 1924 to Frances Stovall Felder and John Barsh Felder, Jr.—along with her twin brother, John B. Felder, III.



Their grandfather, John B. Felder was the mayor of Americus for 20 years.



Frances graduated from North Avenue Presbyterian School (NAPS) and went to Marjorie Webster College, an early private educational institution for women in Washington, D.C. When she returned to Atlanta, she married attorney T. Charles Allen, and they raised their four children.



With the children grown, she went to work in 1967 as the Executive Secretary for the Georgia LP Gas Association, where for 25 years she was an instrumental presence in a male-dominated office: writing their monthly magazines, planning and directing meetings and conventions. She also loved working part-time for the Rich's Bridal Registry.



Once retired, Frances reconnected at a reunion with Donald Harkins who had been a third-grade classmate at Spring Street Elementary School. At 75, she married him and moved to Gainesville for 10 years until his death. She then returned to Atlanta.



Frances will be remembered for her beaming smile, and her love of family above all else—followed by her devotion to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. A true southern lady, she was an exemplary role model for her children. She is survived by her children, Booky Allen Ellis, twins Adele Allen and Kay Allen Hooks. Her son, Thomas Charles Allen, Jr., predeceased her (2020). Missing their loving grandmother are Drew Bennett (Meghan), Patrick Ingram, Katie Ingram, Blair Ingram, Mary Frances Allen, and SueBee Allen Drew (James); between them are six great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. Her granddaughter, Becca Allen Wynn also predeceased her; as did her twin brother, John B. Felder III (2002). Also missing Frances are Joe Ingram, a former son-in-law (Kay Allen Hooks), and Melody Allen, former daughter-in-law (Thomas Allen).



Frances's life will be celebrated on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, visitation at 1 PM, a memorial service at 2 PM. A burial with the family will take place earlier in the day. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Frances would appreciate donations to the Clubhouse Atlanta, Inc., P.O. Box 888581, Dunwoody, GA 30356 or www.clubhouseatlanta.org.





