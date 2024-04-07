Hardin, C. Hudson

HARDIN, III, C. Hudson



Charles "Hudson" Hardin, III, passed peacefully and surrounded by love with his father and sister by his side on March 31, 2024, at the age of 20. Hudson was born in Atlanta, GA, on May 9, 2003. He spent his early childhood in Albany, GA, and attended Deerfield-Windsor School. In 2014, Hudson moved to Marietta, GA. He graduated from Walton High School and attended Kennesaw State University.



He is survived by father, Charles H. Hardin II; sister, Elizabeth Burke Hardin; grandmother, Janet Burke Hardin, all of Atlanta; aunt, Jan Hardin; uncle, Randy Foster of Brevard, NC; mother, Patricia W. Long; stepfather, Brian Long; uncle, Jon Warrington (Stacey); stepsister, Julia Long; aunt, Leslie Dettore (Joey); grandmother, Mary Long; grandfather, Terry Long; and many cousins, all of Albany, GA. Preceded in death by grandparents, Hudson L. Hardin and Ann and Mike Warrington.



Hudson's enthusiastic joy of life was shared with many friends. He excelled in numerous sports, especially baseball, golf, snowboarding and fishing. Hudson built from scratch his computer at age 12. He was proud of his first job at Fuller Baseball Park concession stand. He mastered the art of barbecue while working at his next job with Righteous 'Que. He recently worked in IT at Vesta Corporation.



Hudson's life was cut short when a vehicle struck his motorcycle. He entered Heaven on Easter.



A Celebration of Life and Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 (5:00 PM to 8:00 PM). A Memorial Service (11:00 AM) will be held on Saturday, April 13. Both will be at H.M. Patterson-Canton Hill, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30068.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.



