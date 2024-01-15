Hallman, Cecil

HALLMAN, Jr., Cecil H.



Cecil H. Hallman, Jr., 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully with family at his side on January 12, 2024. He was born on August 21, 1937 to Lucy and Cecil H. Hallman, Sr., who preceded him to Heaven. He enjoyed a long career in the building materials industry and, was a member of Mount Carmel Christian Church serving many years as both deacon and elder. Cecil was married to, and survived by, his loved and beloved wife, Catherine Thompson Hallman of 62 years. Cecil is also survived by his two children: Mark Hallman (Kathi), and Lynn Klaess (Tom); four grandsons: Will Hallman (Emily), Carter Boswell, Matthew Klaess, and Luke Klaess; and cousins. His Celebration of Life will be at A.S. Turner, Decatur, GA on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM; visitation prior from 11 AM -1 PM. A private family burial will follow.





