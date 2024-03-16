GUNNING, Jordan Reid



Jordan Reid Gunning. After an extended hospitalization, Jordan Reid Gunning returned to his Heavenly Father on March 13, 2024. He was born to Robert James and Sheryl Anne Gunning on April 5, 1981. He and his little brother, Loren James Gunning, were an adorable pair of happy, red-headed boys and the pride of their parents. Jordan was a born artist, spending many hours creating detailed drawings and learning guitar. His other passions included movies and music. His family attended Bethany United Methodist Church in Mableton, Georgia and Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia where Jordan enjoyed some of his happiest times in the church youth group. He was always a good student at Harrison High School and the Savannah College of Art and Design. While at SCAD, he began having symptoms of a mental illness. He lived most of his adult life in the sheltering cocoon provided by his family. He continued to be his genuine, sweet, smart, and quiet self. He bravely made the most of the life that was given to him, loved and supported by his parents; his brother, Loren; and his sister-inlaw, Suzanne. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on March 21, 2024, at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with a visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jordan Reid Gunning Camp Glisson Scholarship Fund:



https://duewest.churchcenter.com/giving/to/jordan-gunning-scholarship



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com