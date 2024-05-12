Gregory, James

GREGORY, Jr., James H.



James Harold Gregory, Jr., acclaimed comedian known since the 1980s among fans as "The Funniest Man in America," passed away May 9, 2024, at the age of 78. He was born May 6, 1946, in Lithonia, Georgia, to the late James Harold Gregory, Sr. and Willie Bell Cantrell Gregory, and was the first member of his family to graduate high school. "June Bug" - a nickname lovingly given to him by his mother- was a treasure to his family, his friends and the comedy world.



He was an ardent Elvis fan and loved hosting his legendary Christmas parties yearly at his Woodstock home. James, whose comedic career was a testament to the joy he found in laughter, was the first performer to grace the stage at the new Punchline Comedy Club in Atlanta. His "down home, common sense" humor, most often inspired by actual family events, found its way into the hearts of many. Despite his acclaimed status in the entertainment industry, "Uncle Bubba", as he was fondly known to his nieces, remained incredibly humble and loyal to his family. He placed their well-being above all else. His dedication to family, humor, humility, and generosity will forever be remembered.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Melvin Gregory; sister, Mary Emma Scoggins; nephews, Joseph Johnson and Ashley Gregory; great-nephew, Ryan Fox. Survivors include his nieces, whom he considered to be his daughters, and their husbands, Martha Anne and Alan Simpson of Mansfield; Maryjane and Tony Phillips of Clayton; Candie and Eddie Fox of Winder; several great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.



A funeral service to honor his life will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Lithonia, with remains placed in state at 1 o'clock. Interment will follow in the family plot at Turner Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Lithonia. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15 from 4:30-8:00 PM at Henry Funeral Home, 6833 Church Street, Lithonia, GA 30058.



