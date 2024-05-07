Greene, James

Obituaries

GREENE, Jr., James Ernest "Jim"

James Ernest Greene Jr., "Jimmy, Daddy, Jim" of Birmingham, AL, born July 3, 1938, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. He grew up on Oakland Street in Decatur, Georgia, attending Decatur High, where he met his future wife, Nancy Carmack.

In his 35 years with Chevrolet, he worked in Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, West Virginia; and Detroit, Michigan. After retirement Jim and Nancy spent 23 wonderful years at Lake Burton.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Ernest "JE" and Bessie Richardson Greene of Decatur, GA. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Louise Carmack Greene; by his daughter, Betty Greene Grogan, her husband, Pat, and their dogs; along with his sisters-in-law, Dr. Betty Carmack and Sally (Larry) Anderson, along with their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, or enjoy a Varsity hot dog all the way (no onions) in his memory. A service will be held at a later date. Currie – Jefferson Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens (Hoover, AL) is handling the final arrangements. www.curriejefferson.com.

