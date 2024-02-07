Graves, John

GRAVES, Jr., John Brice



John Brice Graves, Jr., 82, of Demorest, GA, passed away January 31, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville on Saturday, February 10 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Matt Henderson, officiating. Brice earned a Master's of Divinity and a Master's of Theology at Louisville Seminary in KY. In 1986 Brice moved to Atlanta and was Chaplain and Director of the Drug and Alcohol Unit at the Georgia Mental Health Institute (GMHI). He joined the GA Association of Pastoral Counseling (GAPC) and became a licensed counselor while preaching at the historic Log Cabin Church for 10 years. After marrying Lisa, they moved to Clarkesville, where Brice became active at the First Presbyterian Church, where Lisa pastored. Brice loved his family. He was preceded in death by son, John A. Graves. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Fack Graves; daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Konan Marino of Indian Trail, NC; daughter-in-law, Kim Graves of Loxley, AL; sister, Lena Bingham Graves of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Jenny Graves of Alexandria, VA; and cousins, Edwin King of Talladega, AL and Philip and Carol Daniels of Pell City, AL; stepchildren, Karin Luise of Atlanta, GA, Steve (Brenda) Klebe of Dawsonville, GA and Alex (Tava)Fulford, of Hayesville, NC. Brice was blessed with 11 grandchildren and two great- granddaughters. Memorials in Brice's honor may be given to The First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville, PO Box 354 Clarkesville, GA 30523 or to Columbia Presbyterian Church, 711 South Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville. www.hillsidememorialchapel.com



