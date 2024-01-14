GARDNER, Holly



Holly Gardner, a resident of Atlanta for 61 years, passed away on January 12, 2024. She will be remembered for her boundless energy, youthful perspective, spirit of adventure and enduring sense of humor.



Holly held an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and a Master's Degree from Georgia State University. An educator for 25 years, she taught in public schools and at The Westminster Schools. She served as Principal of Pace Academy Lower School until her retirement from the education profession in 1988. At that time, she became a full-time volunteer working to help bring the 1996 Summer Olympic Games to Atlanta. Following the city's successful bid, she was named Director of Guest Services for the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, a position she held until September 1996.



Passionate about the city of Atlanta, Holly served as Chairman of the Board of the Metropolitan Atlanta Crime Commission when the Commission established Atlanta's first Victim Witness Assistance Program. A tireless community volunteer, she served on the boards of The Junior League of Atlanta, Visiting Nurse Health System of Metropolitan Atlanta, the Georgia Council for International Visitors and Georgians for Children. She was also a board member of the Starlight Children's Foundation, the Childhood Autism Foundation, the Vinings Historic Preservation Society and the Women's Forum of Georgia. Holly chaired many benefits, including the Hospice Atlanta Ball, Atlanta Speech School Gala, Starlight Wish Dinner and Childhood Autism Candlelight Ball. Holly's civic activities led to her being selected to participate in the Leadership America program.



Never a golfer but always a volunteer, Holly served as Chairman of Player Services for the PGA Tour Championship for 11 years and as Vice Chairman of the World Golf Championship in 2003.



Holly loved politics. She was very involved in the campaigns of two presidents and one governor and worked tirelessly for several senatorial candidates.



Preceded by her husband, Wayne Gardner, Holly is survived by her sisters, Mary Kathryn "Sissy" Metzger (Michael), and Ginger Jeffries (Hill); and brothers, Doug Hartley and Perry Hartley. She is also survived by niece and nephew, Hartley Jeffries, and Hill Jeffries III (Emily); nephews, Chad Hartley and Chris Hartley, nephews, Greg Hartley (Rene), and Scott Hartley (Keena); her beloved great-nieces and nephews, William and Virginia Glass, Joanna and Shepherd Jeffries, and Hayes Hartley; and her godchildren, Stu and Remi Baker.



A Celebration of Holly's life will be held at Northside Church on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Her remains will be cremated and sprinkled according to her wishes on a happy family adventure from the shores of Mobile Bay.



In lieu of flowers, Holly would be most pleased for you to consider a contribution to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta 30305 or a charity of your choice.





