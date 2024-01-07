FURTH, Leon



Leon Furth was born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 2, 1929, and died peacefully on January 4, 2024, in Dunwoody, Georgia, at the age of 94.



Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years Beatrice "Bea"; his children, Robin, Adam, Robert (Meredith), and Heather (Phil); along with his five grandchildren, Rebecca, William, Lauren, Heidi and Sara; and many close friends.



Leon was born to Alphonso and Lucille Furth. He graduated from Erasmus Hall High School on Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, NY. He entered the US Army, in 1950, and began basic training at Fort Devens, MA, with the 278 R.C.T. then went on to Fort Bragg, NC, and Fort Drum, NY, In 1951, he deployed to Korea to fight in the War then afterwards was stationed in Japan.



After the Army, he went on to graduate from Delaware Valley University in 1959, with a degree in Animal Science. He married Beatrice Winokur from Philadelphia, PA, in June of 1959. Afterwards they moved to Rockland County, NY, where he began working for Johnson and Johnson, then eventually for Schering Plough Animal Health/Merck, for over 40 years.



Leon was passionate about working out at the JCC, taking care of his yard, and was often found grilling or smoking meats on his Tragger grill. Leon was an active member and volunteer of VFW Post 10822. He enjoyed working out with his friends, swapping stories, and telling jokes with fellow soldiers.



The funeral is scheduled for 2 PM, on Monday, January 8, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leon's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the veterans charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



