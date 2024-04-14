FORD, Lowvaita
Of Naples, FL, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on April 6, 2024. Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11 AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
