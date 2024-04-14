Obituaries

Ford, Lowvaita

1 hour ago

FORD, Lowvaita

Of Naples, FL, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on April 6, 2024. Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11 AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

