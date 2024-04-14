FORD, Lowvaita



Of Naples, FL, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on April 6, 2024. Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11 AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.



