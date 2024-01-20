EVANS, Linda



Linda Davis Evans passed away on December 19, 2023, at the age of 82.



Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was the only child of Joseph Carr Davis and Louise Heffernan Davis – later known as Louise Heffernan Engel. She was married to the late Alfred Lewis Evans, Jr. Linda is a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah and Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Her love for learning and children called her to a life of teaching. Linda loved reading, cooking, and spending time with her family.



Linda is survived by her son, Alfred Lewis Evans III; daughter-in-law, Kelly Robinson Evans; granddaughter, Anne Davis Evans; as well as her daughter, Maria-Louise Evans Coil; son-in-law, William Dain Coil; granddaughter, Eden Coil; and grandson, William Dain Coil, Jr. The visitation and service will be held on Friday, January 19 at 10:30 AM at Fox and Weeks in Savannah with interment of ashes to follow directly afterwards at The Savannah Catholic Cemetery.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com