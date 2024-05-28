Eddins, Thomas

EDDINS, Jr., Thomas N. "Tom"



Thomas N. Eddins, Jr., 96, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born to the late Thomas and Catherine Eddins in Memphis, TN. After graduating high school, he served in the Army during the German occupation. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Engineering degree, he served in the Army in Alaska as Pier Operations Officer during the Korean conflict. In 1970, he moved his family from Greensboro, NC, to Atlanta, where he retired as General Manager of the Employee Benefits division of Aetna Life and Casualty Company. Since early childhood, Tom was an outdoor enthusiast, sportsman, and hunter and later became an avid golfer who enjoyed competing with his friends at the Capital City Club and Highlands Country Club. Tom was a devoted husband to his wife, Barbara of 65 years; and will be missed by his daughter, Susan Kelly and son-in-law, Barry Kelly of Columbus, NC; and his two grandsons from Dallas, TX, Thomas Eddins IV and Reeves Eddins who affectionately called him "Big Daddy". In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his son, Thomas Eddins III. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2024,, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at a reception after the service.



Memorial gifts can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306



Wounded Warrior Project Processing Center, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to the charity of your choice.





