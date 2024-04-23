Obituaries

Dryden, Abbie

2 hours ago

DRYDEN, Abbie

Alexander

Abbie Alexander Dryden passed away April 17, 2024. She was born November 14, 1930, in Quincy, Florida, the daughter of William Bellamy and Alice Munroe Alexander. She attended elementary school in Columbus, Georgia, until moving to Atlanta in 1945. There she was a graduate of NAPS (North Avenue Presbyterian School, for girls) in 1948. Afterward, she graduated from Ward Belmont College, Nashville, and later, the University of Georgia, Athens; where she was a member of Kappa, Kappa, Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed cooking, bridge, gardening and ALTA tennis. She was a member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Dryden; her sister, Mary Smitherman; and her brother, William (Bill) Alexander. She is survived by her five children, Alex (Debbie) Dryden of Monroe, GA, George (Mary Anne) Dryden of Flowery Branch, GA, Becky Wallace of Decatur, GA, Abbie (Bill) Dillard of Clermont, GA, and Cantey Dryden of Crossville, TN. In addition, there are 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Carol (Bill) Alexander; two nephews, James Smitherman, Kurt Alexander; and one niece, Mary Alexander.

At her request there will be no ceremony, instead, she wishes a Celebration of Life gathering which will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341.

