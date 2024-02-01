DAS, Priya Kumar



Priya Kumar Das, fondly known as PK Das, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2024.



Mr. Das left a profound impact on the world during his journey through life. Born on February 1, 1939, in Imphal, Manipur, India, he was the eldest among 3 brothers and 5 sisters. He earned his degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1962 and began his career as a consultant in Durgapur, West Bengal, India. Afterward, he spent four years working in London before venturing to the United States in 1974. He eventually settled in Georgia, spending the majority of his career as a Structural Engineer at AMEC Foster Wheeler until his retirement in 2016.



PK was a man of diverse interests and talents. He was a linguist, an extraordinary craftsman, and a passionate cook, but his family was his true love. In their 48 years of marriage, he shared a deep and loving bond with his wife, Ana Das, and together they raised a family that meant the world to him. His son Rupak Das, daughter-in-law Tabitha Das, and granddaughter Ryanne Das brought immense joy to his life.



His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.



