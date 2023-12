DANIELL, Betty Ann



Betty Ann Daniell, age 71, passed away on December 18, 2023. A native Atlantan, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970. She was a greeter with the Kroger Co. She is survived by siblings, Bill, Bob, Marie, and John. She wanted her cremains scattered as part of a brief garden service.



