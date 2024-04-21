CURSCHMANN, Christine Ann



Christine Ann Curschmann (May 22, 1945 - March 22, 2024) born in Milwaukee, WI, to Ernst and Martha. She loved cooking, cats, being an active Presbyterian, and singing in choirs since her early days in Shorewood, WI. During high school days and while attending Elmhurst College, her interests grew to include theater/music events, craft fairs, and trying new things-even a fencing class. When she started working, she added volunteering (Crisis Help Center) and joining the Vagabond Ski Group, skiing, and traveling all over the US, and to Europe. In the mid-80s she moved to Atlanta and participated in the choir, mission trips, singles group and Stephen ministry as a 16-year member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. When she moved to Marietta and Southminster Pres, she also became an elder and was active in the Presbyterian Women's group. Kirkwood Pres was her current beloved congregation. Chris and friends Doris and Mary had many wonderful road trips and fun experiences during these years. When Chris was a member of the Keynote Singers, they performed at local venues and for an Atlanta Braves game. In 2015, she and Doris joined the Georgia Festival Chorus, traveling to London with them in 2019, to sing at Royal Albert Hall for the Palm Praise show. Chris was loved and appreciated at Sertec Corp, where she worked for 26 years. All along the way, her favorite activities were knitting and meeting new people. She was in three knitting groups in WI, and two guilds in GA, making socks, cowls, scarves, hand warmers, and hats, some to sell at the Mable House Christmas sale, but most to donate or gift to others. Chris met and made new friends wherever she went. She loved interacting with people and was outgoing, friendly, and talkative. She led a rich life, with adventures and experiences with good friends, old and new. She will be missed by all!



Chris is survived by sisters, Barb (Jeff) Homar Waukesha, WI, Cora (Joel) Johnson Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Pam Curschmann Dells, WI; and niece/nephews, Katy, Steve, Pete, Tim, Ross and families. Predeceased by her parents; and brother, John. Celebration of Life service Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 618 Acworth Due West Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30152. Memorials to the church appreciated.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com