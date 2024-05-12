CURRIE, Harold "Dwayne"



Harold "Dwayne" Currie died on May 8, 2024, at his home in Woodstock, GA, with his loving wife, Jane, by his side. He was born on January 10, 1949, in Colorado City, TX, where he lived until he moved to Graham, TX, in his senior year. He graduated from Graham High School in 1967. He met and married his beautiful wife while attending the University of Texas at Arlington. Upon his graduation in 1972, Dwayne entered the U.S. Navy flight training program and received his Naval Aviator Wings in 1973. After his service as a Navy Carrier Pilot he went on to retire in 1992, as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps. Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Harold Currie; his mother, Juanita Pearl (Barnfield) Currie; and his brother, Leslie Charles Currie. Dwayne is survived by his precious wife, Jane; his sons, Chadwick David Currie, and Christopher Patrick Currie; his grandchildren, Foster Reid Currie, Everett Rowan Currie and Harper Violet Currie; and his sister, Karen Renee Smith. Dwayne's family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell, GA, from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel, beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Georgia Nation Cemetery at 1:30 PM.



