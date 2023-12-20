CRANDALL, Norman



Norman Clifford Crandall born on Febuary 19, 1948 in Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2023 in his home in Decatur, Georgia with his wife and family. He was a great husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the outdoors, camping and working as a mechanic on his projects and anyone else in need.



He will be enormously missed. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Brown; his daughter, Elizabeth Crandall and son-in law, Justin Crandall; his three grandchildren, Alexander, Jaxson and Lillian Crandall; his brother, Lawrence Crandall and his sister, Judy Church.



Norm's visitation will be December 28 from 4-7 PM at A.S Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. There will then be a Catholic service in his honor at Cannon Chapel at Emory University 515 South Kilgo Circle, NE Atlanta, GA 30322 on December 30 at 1 PM by Father John Boll.





