Connolly, Thomas

Thomas James Connolly of Canton, Georgia (formerly of Marietta) entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2024. He was born in New York, NY on September 10, 1940, the only son of Mary Forde Connolly and Thomas James Connolly. He was educated at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Power Memorial Academy, and Iona College in New Rochelle, NY where he received a BBA in Economics. After college, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves before moving to Chicago, IL for work. His career in commercial finance spanned more than 40 years and moved him from Chicago to Charlotte, NC and Marietta, GA.



He is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Bernadette Griffin Connolly; his two daughters, Jennifer (Daryl) Duren of Marietta and Kate (Sean) Jerguson of Canton; grandchildren, William (Payton) Duren, Davis Duren, Claire Jerguson and Eli Jerguson. He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Coyne and Ann Clohessy of New Jersey; as well as seven nieces; one nephew; and extended family and friends.



Tom never knew a stranger and was a firm believer of "paying it forward." He had a long history of volunteerism which included being a Boy Scout Leader in Charlotte, NC, working with The Nature Conservancy, Trees Atlanta, the Funk Heritage Center in Waleska, GA, the Master Gardeners, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1280 Toys-4-Tots Christmas program. In the end, he was an organ donor with the hope that research could help others.



A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church, 2941 Sam Nelson Road, Canton, GA. There will be a visitation at the church from noon until 1 PM, with the Mass beginning at 1 PM. Inurnment will take place immediately following the Mass at Cherokee Memorial Park, 120 Memorial Drive, Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



