Clegg, James

James Lee Clegg, 78, attorney from Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on January 10, 2024. He was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from Princeton University in 1967. He then went on to receive degrees from Stanford Law and NYU before passing his American Bar Exam and beginning his career in NYC with Seward & Kissel as a Corporate Wall Street Attorney. In 1978, he moved to Atlanta as a Partner for that same law firm. He later retired as General Counsel for Columbia Nitrogen, Corp in Augusta, GA. Known as Jim to his friends, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. His love of family was only surpassed by his great love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will truly be missed by those that knew him for his wit, sarcasm and laughs. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Jeanette Baldwin-Clegg; children from previous marriage, Timothy Clegg, and Cynthia (Justin) Bancroft; and grandson, Elliot Bancroft. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Sara Clegg.



