Clay, Delano

1 hour ago

CLAY, Delano Leon

Delano Leon Clay, 89, of Hapeville, passed away Tuesday, February 06, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 13, in our chapel. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the service hour at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville, 404-761-2171.

