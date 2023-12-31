CHRISTIANSEN, Scott P.



Scott P. Christiansen, born on August 29, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on December 2, 2023.



Scott joined the United States Navy in 1968 and was stationed at the San Diego Naval Station in San Diego, California on the U.S.S. St. Louis then shipped out to a tour in Vietnam.



Scott then dedicated his career to General Services Administration, a department of the Federal Government and retired on December 29, 2017, after 31 years of service.



Scott was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah Jean Christiansen; his parents, Jeanne and Glen Christiansen; and his brother, Todd Christiansen. He is survived by his loving children, John and Paul Christiansen (Caroline) and Christine Sanderlin; his sister, Kris Christiansen Coley; his grandchildren, Jack, Stella and Crawford Christiansen, and John Bruce; as well as his nephews, Justin and Carson Christiansen.



Scott was a devoted family man and cherished his time spent with loved ones and friends. He had a knack for captivating everyone with his incredible sense of humor, his laugh and his stories of adventures. His passion was evident, whether it was for his beloved pug dog Sammy, the Georgia Bulldawgs, golf or his fondness for the beach.



A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org.



