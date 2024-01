CHEN, Zufa



Mr. Zufa Chen of Alpharetta passed away on January 9, 2024. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 11 AM at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com