Obituaries

Cheeks, Lonnie

2 hours ago

CHEEKS, Lonnie

Mr. Lonnie Cheeks of Atlanta entered into rest on February 22, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 Marietta Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10:00 AM. Rev. Lee Franklin, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cheeks; daughters; grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, March 1, 2024 from 3 PM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




