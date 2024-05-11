CHAMBERS, Rufus Adair



Rufus Adair Chambers, an Atlanta native was born on May 11, 1934, and died on May 8, 2024. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Wicke Oliver Chambers, with whom he happily traveled the world. He is survived by his children, Rufus Jr. (Clara), Margaret (Bill Young, Jr.), and Alex (Melissa); seven grandchildren, Bill III, Rufus III (Sarah), Brandon, Adair (Cole McFerren), Jack (Caroline), Charlie, and Maggie; and his great-granddaughter, Frances (Rufus and Sarah).



Rufus was a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Emory University School of Law. He served as General Counsel of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and as Partner of Proctor and Chambers, and Harland, Cashin, Chambers and Davis. He was a member of The Advocates Club, Piedmont Driving Club, and the Buckhead Bibliophiles. He served on the Boards of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation of Atlanta, Piedmont Driving Club, Arts Festival of Atlanta, Park Place on Peachtree HOA, and Cullasaja Club of Highlands HOA. He loved his family, books, golf and having traveled to 73 countries with his amazing wife. His children, grandchildren and friends loved and enjoyed his humor and had a deep appreciation for his selfless devotion to each of us.



The family will receive friends and loved ones for a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill located at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A private service for the family will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.



