Byrd, Jane

Jane M. Byrd, an Atlanta native, passed away on April 14, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Lamar and Margaret I. Moseley; and her greatly missed twin sister, Joan M. Carter. Mrs. Byrd is survived by sisters, Carol M. Harris of Decatur, Georgia, and Betty M. Luce of Macon, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, greatnieces and great-nephews.



Jane attended Murphy High School and the University of Georgia, where she was an Alpha Chi Omega. She retired in 1988 from the Coca-Cola Company, where she met her late husband, William F. Byrd, who precedes a daughter, three sons and their families.



Special thanks to her nieces, Laura Marsh, Sheryl Weinstein and Catherine Cleary for their loving kindness and care during her illness. Heartfelt gratitude to Inspire Hospice, neighbors and friends for being God's Angels unawares.



A graveside service for Jane will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, The Drake House, Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Paws for Vets. Condolences as well as links to the donation options at www.sandyspringschapel.com.





