Bush, Sarah Lundquist

LUNDQUIST BUSH, Sarah Elizabeth "Sally"



Sarah Elizabeth Lundquist Bush passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones on March 9, 2024. Sarah is survived by her husband, Jonathan Bush; her son, Arturo Lundquist; her sister, Christina Lundquist (Judy Haynos); her brother, Philip Lundquist Jr.. (Candi McClamma); and her stepmother, Cindy Lundquist.



A celebration of life service will be held at St. Timothy's School in Stevenson, MD, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following:



"The Angel Orchard", a living memorial created in her honor; for the farm she and her husband lovingly created together. Orders for The Sarah Bush Memorial can be placed by calling Theresa at Ty Ty Nursery (229) 513-1132.



Alternatively, donations can be made in her honor, to her beloved St. Timothy's School, in Stevenson, Maryland.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com