Brown, Stacey







BROWN (Johnson), Stacey Michelle



Mrs. Stacey Michelle Johnson Brown, 48, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away in her home on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



Stacey was born on October 25, 1975, in Edmond, Oklahoma.



She was the devoted wife to Kevin Wayne Brown, whom she married in 2008. They travelled extensively and attended many sporting events. She was a huge UGA fan and Kevin (a Georgia Tech graduate) graciously attended these events with her. Stacey. was full of life and had a multitude of good friends from all aspects of her life: Marietta, Young Harris, UGA, Marietta Middle School, Atkins Park Smyrna, and her neighbors in Parkwood Place Court. Her home was her refuge and was always filled with love, laughter, good food, friendship and, of course, lots of football! Stacey had a larger-than-life personality and always made people smile even while undergoing challenging health issues of her own.



Stacey had a heart for animals, actively rescuing animals and providing them with a wonderful life. She is survived by her dogs, Jo and Roman, as well as, her cats Zane, Pompeii, Athens, Marigot, and Mykonos,



Stacey grew up in Marietta, Georgia, and graduated from Marietta High School in 1994, and Young Harris College in 1996. She earned a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Georgia in 1998. Her passion for education led her to the career of teaching Georgia History for 18 years at Marietta Middle School.



Stacey was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Hugh Johnson and Jacquelyn Stevenson Johnson; her maternal grandmother, Mary "Mama" Jo Stevenson; and paternal grandparents, Irene Hilliard and Odin James Johnson.



She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Kevin Brown. She is also survived by brother, Craig Michael Johnson (Heather); and nieces, Anna and Katherine of Highlands, North Carolina; aunts, Corrine Johnson and Linda Johnson Cassetti Davis of Phoenix, Arizona; uncle, James Stevenson (Martha); cousins, Angela Stevenson Krause and Mary Stevenson Nichols of Texas; as well as mother-in-law, Jean Brown; sister-In-law, Lori Robinson; and nephews, Zack and Aaden of Hokes Bluff, Alabama. The family is also grateful for the friendship and caregiving of Natalie Gill.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13, at 2 PM, at The Foxglove, 54 Atlanta St., Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Stacey to Fur Kids Atlanta, www.furkids.org/donation.

