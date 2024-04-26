BRITTAIN, Rosie
Age 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed April 20, 2024. Funeral Service Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11 AM; New Westside Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC