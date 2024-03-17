Boyle, Brenda

BOYLE (Fitzpatrick), Brenda



Brenda Fitzpatrick Boyle, 83, passed away, surrounded by her children, on March 10, 2024. Brenda was the wife of 60 years to William A. Boyle, who predeceased her in 2020.



Brenda and Bill met at the University of Massachusetts and soon began a life together. Bill spent much of his career with IBM when many said IBM stood for, "I've Been Moved." Together they moved from New York, New York to Portland, Maine to Jacksonville, Florida before settling in Atlanta, Georgia for good. At each destination, Brenda created a beautiful home and, together, they built a family.



Brenda is survived by her four children, Kathleen (Andy), Bill (Jan), John (Ellen), and Patrick (Alison); and nine grandchildren who never ceased to amaze her, Conor, Kirkland, Sarah, Bridget, Elle, Laura, Campbell, Mary Michael, and Millie.



Always creative and artistic, Brenda was an avid and talented painter and was widely admired for her tremendous sense of style. An athlete, Brenda was a high school basketball player and successful tennis player, competing for many years at the highest levels in the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA).



Brenda grew up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, one of six daughters to James P. Fitzpatrick and Lillian (Jeffrey) Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her sister, Mary-Jane Riddell; and predeceased by sisters, Joan Grattan, Alice Delande, Audrey Kennedy and Gail Stacey. She also loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30327. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



