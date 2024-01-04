BOWSER, Charles H.



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Charles Hopkins Bowser, will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, 12:00 NOON at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Elder Terrence Maeberry, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. Mr. Bowser leaves to cherish his memories, Sheilah Bowser, Brian Bowser, Stephanie Bowser, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Friday, at 11:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.





