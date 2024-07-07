Bone, Clyde

BONE, Jr., Clyde Lamar "Marty"



Clyde Lamar "Marty" Bone, Jr., passed away June 20, 2024. He was born in Hapeville, GA, on March 10, 1952 to Clyde Lamar Bone, Sr., and Anne Ivey Bone. He graduated Hapeville High School in 1970 then attended Valdosta State College, leaving after two years to focus on a music career. Most noteworthy was Marty's time as a lead guitarist with the Carrie Nation Band, a popular mid-70's California/Atlanta-based band described by L.A.'s Phonograph Record Magazine as "The Grateful Dead of the South," perhaps due to the band's loyal following and the fact that they were more of a live touring band than a recording band. Carrie Nation played regularly at Atlanta venues such as The Bistro and Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom. They also toured throughout the South and beyond, including gigs throughout California, with a memorable performance at Bill Graham's Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.



Marty later performed with many other bands, including the "Bret Hartley Band" and "Traveler" who recorded back during 1979. Marty and Traveler won ASCAP's 1981 Georgia state-wide talent search contest for Best Original Material for their performance of "You're The One," a song written by Marty and released as a single. During the mid-80's, Marty toured with the USO, entertaining troops with his stellar guitar playing and musical sensibilities. Around this time, Marty began exhibiting signs of what would later be diagnosed as multiple sclerosis. Over time, this debilitating disease affected his ability to play guitar, to walk and eventually even to speak. But Marty's mind was always clear and he retained his sharp wit and his sense of humor. Marty was a sensitive, gentle soul and a truly gifted musician. He was highly regarded by his fellow musicians who said he played his Gibson 335 - and later, his Fender Telecaster - like nobody else. Marty will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him and who enjoyed his music.



Marty was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Susan Bone; and his beloved companion, Debbie Manganaro. He is survived by his sisters, Marianne Gibson (Rich) of Santa Rosa, CA, and Bonnie Bone of Alameda, CA. A celebration of Marty's life is planned to coincide with the Happy Days Festival this September in Hapeville, GA. In lieu of donations, please consider supporting funding for the arts – and your local artists who sacrifice so much for their dedication to their craft.



