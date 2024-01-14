BEVERLY, Ginger



Ginger Rich Beverly, age 89, died on December 26, 2023. She was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, on August 17, 1934, the only child of Hannah and Tommy Rich. Upon graduating from Stetson University in 1955, she married her childhood sweetheart, Harry Beverly and moved to Atlanta so he could attend Columbia Theological Seminary. In 1959, they moved to Basel, Switzerland so Harry could pursue his Doctorate in Theology under Karl Barth. They returned to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where he was Associate Pastor and she taught at Trinity School.



Ginger was a ray of sunshine. She had a ready laugh and an irrepressible spirit, and she exuded warmth and so much joy, positive energy, and care for all. She had a real wanderlust, so she opened a travel agency and operated it for nearly 20 years while traveling the world with family and friends. She particularly loved the annual trip to Switzerland, where they had made so many wonderful memories as a young family. She was also an artist, an enthusiastic gardener, an avid reader, an Agape volunteer and reading tutor, an Atlanta Symphony Associate, and a docent at The Carlos Museum at Emory University. In retirement, she started a soup kitchen and recruited most of her friends and neighbors to help.



She is survived by her three children, Rich (Cheryl) Beverly, Ginny (Walt) Parker and Allie (Paul) Bourgeois; as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on April 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in the Chapel at 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



