Obituaries

Baugh, Jacqueline

1 hour ago

BAUGH, Jacqueline Holley "Jackie"

Jacqueline Holley Baugh, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was a longtime resident of Atlanta, and a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta. "Jackie" was born on December 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Richard Howard Holley and Lillian Rutherford Holley. She was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind Charles Henry Baugh, Sr., her husband of 78 years; son, Charles Henry Baugh, Jr; daughter, Jacqueline Holley Calmes and her husband, Richard Calmes; granddaughter, Paris Kucharski and her husband, Joe Kucharski; and two great-grandsons, Zachary and Alexander Kucharski. Graveside services will be held at Atlanta's Westview Cemetery on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 1:30 PM. Condolences may be given on H.M. Patterson's web site.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

IN ATLANTA AND DC
Emory gathering peaceful; check out photos from White House event's protest

Credit: Lilburn police

UPDATE
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lilburn food mart
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest
Jeter, Raymond
1h ago
Robinson, James
1h ago
Gaither, Anna
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic