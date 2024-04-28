BAUGH, Jacqueline Holley "Jackie"



Jacqueline Holley Baugh, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was a longtime resident of Atlanta, and a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta. "Jackie" was born on December 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Richard Howard Holley and Lillian Rutherford Holley. She was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind Charles Henry Baugh, Sr., her husband of 78 years; son, Charles Henry Baugh, Jr; daughter, Jacqueline Holley Calmes and her husband, Richard Calmes; granddaughter, Paris Kucharski and her husband, Joe Kucharski; and two great-grandsons, Zachary and Alexander Kucharski. Graveside services will be held at Atlanta's Westview Cemetery on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 1:30 PM. Condolences may be given on H.M. Patterson's web site.





